Limited visitation resumes at Seneca View Skilled Nursing Facility

(WETM) – Schuyler Hospital announced Tuesday that they have resumed ‘limited’ visitation to Seneca View Skilled Nursing Facility following nearly a year-long shut down aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

New York State health officials recently announced the new rules for restricted visitation to facilities that have been without COVID-19 for more than 14 days. In addition, there must be a low prevalence of COVID-19 in the region.

Seneca View began allowing visitation on March 8 under the new state policy. Visitation must be limited and documented, visitors must be screened for COVID-19, and properly wear medical-grade masks, which can be provided if needed. Visitation must be monitored and socially distanced.

Seneca View staff are placing calls to resident families to arrange visitation appointments.

Residents in the facility will be allowed two guests at a time, and the visitors must undergo screening and temperature checks, properly wear face coverings and maintain social distancing during the visit. All visitors must be 18 years of age or older or accompanied by a responsible adult.

“We are pleased that we are able to allow limited visitation to our Seneca View residents again,” said Rebecca Gould, President of Schuyler Hospital. “It has been very difficult for them to endure this shut down due to COVID-19 without seeing family and loved ones. We hope this will bring comfort and happiness to them and their families.”

“I would like to offer an extra special ‘Thank You’ to our Seneca View staff and nursing team for always going above and beyond, making every effort to help make our residents feel less lonely for their families,” adds Gould. “They have been very creative in their efforts to cheer everyone up and to keep the atmosphere as positive as possible.”