ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Almost two months after a fire severely damaged the historic Lindenwald Haus in Elmira, officials said the blaze is being deemed suspicious and are tracking down leads.

The Elmira Police Department told 18 News on May 23 that the Lindenwald Haus fire is labeled as suspicious in nature. Police said the house had no electricity or gas hooked up at the time of the blaze.

EPD said the department is attempting to track down leads on suspects in connection to the fire.

The fire broke out late in the evening on March 28, 2022. Flames engulfed the top of the building as crews and first responders worked to put out the blaze. After the fire, officials said the cause and details of the fire were under investigation.

The Lindenwald Haus is a historical landmark in Chemung County. It was formerly used as an adult home, bed and breakfast, and a dormitory for athletes.