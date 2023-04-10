ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The historic Lindenwald Haus in Elmira that was destroyed in a “suspicious” fire last year is finally coming down.

The City of Elmira Code Enforcement Office said that the owner of the Lindenwald Haus is waiting for the results of an asbestos report before the home is demolished. If the report shows there is asbestos in the home, a special crew will be hired to take down the house.

If there is no asbestos, the owner plans on tearing it down, according to Code Enforcement. Either way, the house is scheduled to be demolished by the end of the summer.

The historic Elmira landmark went up in flames in late March 2022, with flames engulfing the upper floors of the house. It was formerly used as an adult home, a bed and breakfast, and a dormitory for athletes.

Two months after fire, Elmira Police said that the blaze was being labeled as suspicious in nature and police were trying to track down leads. However, as of April 2023, no one has been officially charged for the fire.