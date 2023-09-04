LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Nestled in the back roads of Lindley sits heART Studio.

Bethany Conway and her husband Brett opened the studio a little more than two years ago in the garage of their home. She grew up in the area and says there’s nothing like it around here.

“I really felt like the area needed a community studio where people could come and get hands on and just have a good time,” said Conway.

So, what’s so unique about this studio? Conway admits she’s not a doctor, but her studio focuses on bettering the mental health of its visitors.

“Art…there’s no right way. There’s no wrong way. there’s just no judgment in art. So, those are the types of things that I think help improve mental wellbeing and then just having the community. I mean, I think people need people. and just a safe environment,” Conway said.

The studio focuses mostly on pottery, but is open to other forms of art too.

“We encompass different forms of art. Painting, crafting. Basically, I’m a small business, so I’m happy to cater to what customers desire.”

The studio is set to team up with The Dwyer Project for a workshop on September 23 for veterans who struggle with mental health and psychological disorders, like PTSD.

“They are going to come in and paint ceramic leaves that are made out of clay. These veterans, they come in and come back from the war and it’s hard to reintegrate back into society. So, they connect with other veterans.”

The studio is expected to host more events soon and is expected to open another studio nearby this coming spring.

A two hour session for adults is $70. Children are $50.

For those interested, visit heartstudioflx.com or call (607) 368-5014.