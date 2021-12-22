Lindley man arrested for selling narcotics, violating parole

LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Lindley man has been arrested following an indictment for allegedly selling narcotics in Steuben County and violating parole.

Eric Graham, 29, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on December 21 after an investigation into alleged narcotics sales. He had been indicted by the Steuben County Grand Jury for allegedly possessing and selling narcotics to another person, as well as violating a term or condition of his NYS Parole.

Graham was charged with third-degree Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, both class-B felonies.

He was taken to the Steuben County Jail pending arraignment in the Steuben County Court.