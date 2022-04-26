SAVONA, N.Y. (WETM ) – A Lindley man with a recent history of various arrests has been arrested again for allegedly stealing a vehicle and possessing a gun in Steuben County.

Brandon McCarn, 28, was arrested by New York State Police in Lindley on April 25 after officers pulled him over for driving a vehicle that was reported stolen earlier that day. During the traffic stop, police also allegedly found McCarn to be in possession of a loaded gun.

McCarn was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree Grand Larceny and 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He was taken to the Steuben County Jail without bail.

McCarn was previously arrested earlier this month for allegedly stealing a vehicle in the Village of Bath. He was also previously arrested and indicted for allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident in Chemung County and later backing into a Sheriff’s Patrol vehicle multiple times.