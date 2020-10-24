Lines around the corner for early in-person voting at Chemung County Board of Elections

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Early in-person voting in New York State began today for the third time in history. At 10 a.m. a line stretched outside of the board of elections office, down south main street, and around the corner reaching canton street.

People waiting in the rain for over an hour in what is turning out to be Chemung county’s biggest early voting turnout yet.

“As you can see, form the people behind me, the turnout so far on the first day of early voting is absolutely great. We want to encourage people to come on down. Vote. Please do not be intimidated by having to wait a couple minutes. Most importantly we just want people to get out and vote,” says Sperry Navone, the Chemung County Board of Elections Commissioner.

Early in-person voting will continue for the next ten days ahead of the election on November 3rd. For more hours visit the board of elections website.