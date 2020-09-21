Liquor sales increasing amid COVID-19 pandemic

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen Wine and Spirits had a 22% increase in sales this year.

The Local Business Owner, Bobby Kurz, said this is the best year he’s seen at his store and hasn’t seen the tourism slow down too much.

“I think what happens is people get cabin fever and they’re sitting home and even people that normally don’t drink are having some cocktails because it just relaxes them when they’re at home,” said Kurz. “They like the, they’re drinking at home they feel safe and. And we’re doing like I say, a lot, a lot of a lot better sales this year there’s no doubt.”

He said he believes customers feel safe in Watkins Glen compared to where they live in the cities. Kurz is also looking forward to fall tourism in the area.

————————————————————–

For more local stories follow @18NewsElise on Twitter or Facebook. Or @EliseKimTV on instagram for local updates.