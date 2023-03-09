ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Warmer weather is (hopefully) on its way in the next couple of months, which means road work will be in full swing. The Chemung County Department of Public Works has announced the list of projects it will be working on throughout the spring and summer.

Several roads in the City of Elmira and other towns are in need of repair after years of patch jobs. DPW said at least seven streets in the City will be completely milled and repaved, while almost a dozen others will be resurfaced.

The full list from the Chemung County DPW is below:

Milled and Repaved

Church St. (N. Main to Guinnip Ave.)

N. Main St. (Water St. to 2nd St.)

Roe Ave. (Hoffman to Walnut)

Lake St. (Water to E. Clinton)

Erie St. (Miller to Lake Ave.)

Sullivan Viaduct (Judson to East Ave.)

Lake St. (Wash to Warren)

Overlays (resurfacing)

Willys St. (Erie to the dead end)

Garden Rd. (Hoffman to Edgewood)

Euclid Ave. (Clinton to Fassett)

Valentine St. (Miller to Schuyler)

Oak St. (Wash to Harper)

Coburn St. (S. Walnut to the dead end)

Judson St. (Oak to Madison)

Powell/Boardman St. (Partridge to Lafrance)

Kendall Pl. (Davis to College)

Linden Pl. Ext. (Sullivan to City Yards)

Pleasant (Mt. Zoar to Franklin)

Other Chemung County Projects