STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Spring is finally here, so road work will get underway soon. And for New York State’s second-largest county, the list of planned projects for 2023 is long.

The Steuben County Department of Public Works released a list of milling, leveling, oil-stone projects, and bridge replacements on roads across the county for 2023. The Village of Bath also announced a list of roads that will be repaved by the village street department.

The full lists are below:

Rebuilding and repaving in the Village of Bath

Whiting Street (from Robie to Kingsley)

Lyon Street (from Robie to Kingsley)

E. William Street (from Gansevoort to Campbell)

Campbell Street (from E. Washington to Rumsey)

Chestnut Street (from Geneva to Fairgrounds)

25 homeowner/business sidewalks will be replaced in the Village

True and leveling of the road with a new 2” asphalt overlay

County Route 5- Tuscarora – Andrews road heading South .9 mile

County Route 16- Bath- StRt415 heading North East for 3 miles

County Route 37- Cohocton- All .8 miles

County Route 42-Hornby- 2.6 miles from Hornby Town Barns to County Line

County Route 70- Avoca – Avoca Town line going East 3.5 miles

County Route 74- Pulteney/Prattsburgh- CR76 going North 3.1 miles

County Route 125- Campbell – All 3.25 miles

Milling of surface with new asphalt overlay

County Route 65- Hornellsville – CR66 to StRt 36

Full Depth Road Grinding with Liquid Asphalt Injected and 2 Course Oil and Stone Surface

County Route 86- Tuscarora – All

County Route 35- Cohocton- Village line to Wheaton Road

True and Level of the road and 2 course oil/stone surface

County Route 50-Dansville/Wayland- CR46 to Cr92

County Route 81- Woodhull/Rathbone- All

County Route 112- Tuscarora- All

Cold in place Recycle of asphalt and 1.5” asphalt overlay

County Route 11- Thurston- CR 333 go North 2.7 miles

Oil/Stone Surface Treatment 1 course

County Route 4- Addison/Campbell- All 5.3 miles

County Route 8- Avoca/Wheeler- All 7.1 miles

County Route 11- Thurston/Bath- 5.2 miles heading North

County Route 14-Canisteo/Howard- CR119 to CR69

County Route 18- Bradford- All 2.9 miles

County Route 21- Canisteo- StRt36 to Marsh Hill

County Route 25-Cameron- All 5.5 miles

County Route 41- Hornby- Cr42 to Dry Run Rd

County Route 42- Hornby- Hornby Town Barns heading South 2.25 miles

County Route 46- Dansville- CR50 to Town Line

County Route 47- Dansville- All .6 miles

County Route 70- Howard- CR70A to Brasted Rd.

County Route 72- Jasper- StRt417 heading East 2 miles

County Route 84- Troupsburg- StRt36 to Cr111

County Route 89-Hammondsport- All 2.2 miles

County Route 100- Woodhull- Cr 99 heading East 2 miles

County Route 111- Troupsburg- All 1.8 miles

County Route 114- Wayne- All 2.8 miles

County Route 116- Lindley- All 2.4 miles

County Route 119- Addison/Rathbone- Steuben County Bridge Shop to Addison village 7.5 miles

Bridge and Box Culvert Reconstruction