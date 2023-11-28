CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Institute of Human Services and Court Appointed Special Advocates will be hosting an event that provides children with the opportunity to shop for family and friends for the holidays.

The Little Elf Shop will occur on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Corning-Painted Post High School in Corning. At the event, parents will wait in a nearby waiting area while children under 12 are paired with one of Santa’s elves to shop and wrap presents.

Children will have a variety of items to choose from that range from 50 cents to $10. Music, coloring contests, raffles and more will also take place at the event. Raffle baskets are donated to the event by various families and businesses in the community.

All proceeds from the event will be used to support advocacy for abused and neglected children in the area. If you would like to help out with the event as one of the elves, you can find sign-ups and additional information on CASA’s website.