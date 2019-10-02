Little League holding fundraiser to replace vandalized T-Ball shed

Breaking News
ELKLAND, Pa. (WETM) – The Elkland Little League is holding a pancake dinner fundraiser to replace an equipment shed vandalized in September.

The dinner will be held at the Elkland Fire Hall on Oct. 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets for adults are $7 and tickets for children are $5, and include all you can eat pancakes, eggs, meat, and beverage.

Elkland Little League President Jessie Schoonover told 18 News that the shed was donated by the family of a long-time coach in the Elkland Little League.

One person was arrested in connection to the vandalism, but their identity was not released.

