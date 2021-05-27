Live summer chamber music concert

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes begins its transition back to the stage and live performances with a chamber music concert.

The upcoming live chamber music concert is called “Transition Points” and is by the English-Tobin Duo. The concert is on June 10 at 7:30 PM at The Park Church in Elmira. The duo will perform on historical violins and violas and the performance will last 60-75 minutes.

The English-Tobin duo is comprised of a husband and wife pair, John Paul and Ashley. Their performance will include a visual slide show during the presentation and will explore the theory that some of the most interesting art is produced during times of great transition.

Seating will be limited to comply with COVID-19 guidelines and tickets should be purchased in advance. Tickets are $10 for children and $30 for adults, but all ages are welcome. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.osfl.org/concerts.html. Please contact Karen Dusek, Managing Director with any questions at karen@osfl.org.