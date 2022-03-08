Local 8th-grade student shares gift of art

(Photo: Elmira City School District)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One local student is making an impact at her school with her gift of art.

PERSAYIUS FISHER, 8th-grade student at Ernie Davis Academy
Meet Persayius Fisher, an 8th-grade student at Ernie Davis Academy in Elmira. Fisher sketches incredible pencil drawings with great detail. From animals to sports stars, even rappers, Fisher puts her awe into each piece she creates.

She tells us she likes to share her art, giving it to friends, classmates, and teachers. Fisher said she comes from a family of artists.

Her work is getting noticed too. The local Mural Arts program is looking to work with her on an upcoming mural project.

