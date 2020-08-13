Local addiction treatment center receives state funding to expand programs

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. U.S. health officials are again warning doctors against abandoning chronic pain patients by abruptly stopping their opioid prescriptions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead urged doctors Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to share such decisions with patients. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Finger Lakes Area Counseling and Recovery Agency has received $100,000 to help purchase and operate mobile treatment vehicles, according to Governor Cuomo’s office.

Nearly $1 million was distributed to five programs across New York State.

Funding is being administered by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports and was awarded through the federal State Opioid Response Grant.

“As we continue our efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 and safeguard public health, we must remain mindful of the ongoing opioid epidemic,” Governor Cuomo said. “This impactful investment in addiction treatment services will help to ensure underserved communities have the necessary resources to expand New Yorkers’ access to often live-saving services as we battle the deadly scourge of addiction.”

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, Co-Chair of the State Heroin and Opioid Task Force said, “We are committed to investing in treatment services across the state to help individuals and families struggling with addiction. This funding to expand mobile treatment will help to ensure critical access to care and services needed in five regions of the state. We want to make sure people have access to the resources and services they need to lead healthy and safe lives, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and continue our efforts to combat the opioid epidemic in New York.”

Providers in New York State utilize two types of mobile treatment vehicles:

Modified vans with the ability to provide counseling services one-on-one or in a small group, and tele-practice capability

Full “mobile clinics” with bathrooms, exam space, tele-practice capability and the ability to provide the full array of outpatient services.

FLACRA is a private, non-profit agency serving individuals “whose lives are affected by substance use and other health-related disorders.”