Local airports awarded new funding

(WETM) – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration announced the award of more than $898.9 million in infrastructure and safety projects through the FY2021 Airport Improvement Program (AIP). This total includes $113.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to award all grants at a 100-percent federal share.

The Elmira-Corning Regional Airport will receive $622,105 to conduct or update miscellaneous study, improve/modify/rehabilitate the ARFF Building, improve/modify/rehabilitate the Terminal Building, and reconstruct the apron.

The Corning Corning-Painted Post airport will also receive $131,363 to rehabilitate its runway.

In Tompkins County, the Ithaca Ithaca Tompkins International Airport will receive $1,221,644 to construct an Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting building, construct/rehabilitate/modify/expand a Snow Removal Equipment Building, and improve taxiways.

“Investing in our nation’s infrastructure is how our country helped spark an aviation industry that now supports millions of jobs,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. “These Airport Improvement Program grants will help modernize America’s airports and ensure that our air transportation system remains the safest and most efficient in the world.”

Grant projects funded through the Airport Improvement Program promotes “safety, efficiency, environmental stewardship, infrastructure, and security at the nation’s airports.”

“These grants represent the legacy and vital role of airport infrastructure grant programs in helping the air transportation system operate safely,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. “Investing in our nation’s infrastructure through AIP grants is a cornerstone of our commitment to safety.”

Today’s announcement includes 488 grants to 447 airports in 49 states and American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands and Puerto Rico.