Local airports, CTRAN receive funding in the American Rescue Plan

Local News

Elmira Corning Regional Airport achieving a milestone

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira-Corning Regional Airport and C-TRAN will both receive funding from the American Rescue Plan.

This week U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced that the recently-signed American Rescue Plan includes $480,249,023 that will guide Upstate New York’s airports and transit systems. Specifically, Upstate airports will receive $84,410,140, and Upstate transit systems will receive $395,838,883 of the total amount.

The Elmira-Corning Regional Airport will receive $2,498,550 and C-TRAN will receive $2,112,816.

Around the region, the Penn Yan airport will receive $59,000, Ithaca Tompkins Regional will receive $1,980,173, and both the Dansville and Corning-Painted Post airports will each receive $32,000.

Schumer said that as the COVID crisis extends beyond what was initially estimated, impacting the air travel industry and public transportation systems for months on end, the federal funding allocated for them in the American Rescue Plan will help transportation systems keep their wheels turning while New York recovers from the pandemic and returns to ‘normal’.

“Air travel and public transportation are among the most severely impacted industries amid the pandemic, and both are vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate economy,” said Senator Schumer. “Airports and transit systems serve important functions in their communities, especially in more rural areas, connecting communities and residents and allowing for economic opportunities to cruise in. As Majority Leader, I was proud to make transportation funding a priority and the American Rescue Plan will deliver this much needed aid to keep Upstate residents connected. Help is on the way that will put Upstate New York’s transportation on the road to recovery.”

Schumer explained that the funding announced today will be allocated by the Department of Transportation (DOT) and includes $12.5 million for the New York State DOT Rural 5311 program. This program aims to support public transportation in areas with populations of less than 50,000 people and funds may be used for capital and operating assistance grants to local public bodies, tribes, and operators of intercity bus services in rural areas.

This funding is in addition to the $143,980,632 Schumer secured for upstate airports and $395,239,378 for upstate transit in the past relief bills. In total, Schumer has now secured over $624,229,655  for upstate airports and  $624,472,505 for transit in the past year.

Estimated breakdowns of the $480 million going to Upstate New York airports and transit systems can be found below:

AIRPORTS
AIRPORT NAMEGRAND TOTAL
Albany International$13,395,263
Plattsburgh International$2,158,652
Columbia County$59,000
Saratoga County$59,000
Floyd Bennett Memorial$59,000
Schenectady County$59,000
Adirondack Regional$59,000
Fulton County$32,000
Ticonderoga Municipal$22,000
Piseco$22,000
Lake Placid$22,000
Malone-Dufort$22,000
Syracuse Hancock International$12,209,054
Ogdensburg International$1,155,748
Watertown International$1,130,240
Massena International-Richards Field$59,000
Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field$59,000
Griffiss International$59,000
Oswego County$32,000
Cortland County-Chase Field$32,000
Hamilton Municipal$32,000
Greater Rochester International$12,061,336
Penn Yan$59,000
Perry-Warsaw$32,000
Finger Lakes Regional$32,000
Dansville Municipal$32,000
Genesee County$32,000
Canandaigua$32,000
Westchester County$8,908,599
New York Stewart International$4,050,393
Orange County$32,000
Sullivan County International$32,000
Warwick Municipal$32,000
Joseph Y Resnick$32,000
Hudson Valley Regional$32,000
Elmira/Corning Regional$2,498,550
Ithaca Tompkins Regional$1,980,173
Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field$1,220,370
Corning-Painted Post$32,000
Tri-Cities$32,000
Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Field$32,000
Sidney Municipal$32,000
Albert S. Nader Regional$32,000
Lt Warren Eaton$32,000
Cattaraugus County-Olean$32,000
Hornell Municipal$22,000
Buffalo Niagara International$20,143,833
Niagara Falls International$2,120,929
Chautauqua County/Dunkirk$32,000
Chautauqua County/Jamestown$32,000
TRANSIT SYSTEMS
URBANIZED AREA (UZA)ARPA TRANSIT APPORTIONMENT
Albany-Schenectady, NY (CDTA)$51,653,331
Bridgeport-Stamford, CT-NY$87,496,788
Buffalo, NY$79,412,566
Ithaca, NY (TCAT)$7,136,606
Poughkeepsie-Newburgh, NY-NJ$66,481,159
Rochester, NY (RGRTA)$45,480,679
Syracuse, NY (Centro)$34,136,106
Utica, NY (Centro)$4,426,275
Elmira, NY  (C -TRAN)$2,112,816
Kingston, NY$1,310,895
Binghamton, NY-PA  (BC Transit)$2,390,194
Saratoga Springs, NY$515,072
Glens Falls, NY$407,614
Watertown, NY (CitiBus)$250,973
Middletown, NY$125, 700
NYSDOT Rural (5311)$12,502,109

