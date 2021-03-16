Local airports, CTRAN receive funding in the American Rescue Plan

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira-Corning Regional Airport and C-TRAN will both receive funding from the American Rescue Plan.

This week U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced that the recently-signed American Rescue Plan includes $480,249,023 that will guide Upstate New York’s airports and transit systems. Specifically, Upstate airports will receive $84,410,140, and Upstate transit systems will receive $395,838,883 of the total amount.

The Elmira-Corning Regional Airport will receive $2,498,550 and C-TRAN will receive $2,112,816.

Around the region, the Penn Yan airport will receive $59,000, Ithaca Tompkins Regional will receive $1,980,173, and both the Dansville and Corning-Painted Post airports will each receive $32,000.

Schumer said that as the COVID crisis extends beyond what was initially estimated, impacting the air travel industry and public transportation systems for months on end, the federal funding allocated for them in the American Rescue Plan will help transportation systems keep their wheels turning while New York recovers from the pandemic and returns to ‘normal’.

“Air travel and public transportation are among the most severely impacted industries amid the pandemic, and both are vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate economy,” said Senator Schumer. “Airports and transit systems serve important functions in their communities, especially in more rural areas, connecting communities and residents and allowing for economic opportunities to cruise in. As Majority Leader, I was proud to make transportation funding a priority and the American Rescue Plan will deliver this much needed aid to keep Upstate residents connected. Help is on the way that will put Upstate New York’s transportation on the road to recovery.”

Schumer explained that the funding announced today will be allocated by the Department of Transportation (DOT) and includes $12.5 million for the New York State DOT Rural 5311 program. This program aims to support public transportation in areas with populations of less than 50,000 people and funds may be used for capital and operating assistance grants to local public bodies, tribes, and operators of intercity bus services in rural areas.

This funding is in addition to the $143,980,632 Schumer secured for upstate airports and $395,239,378 for upstate transit in the past relief bills. In total, Schumer has now secured over $624,229,655 for upstate airports and $624,472,505 for transit in the past year.

Estimated breakdowns of the $480 million going to Upstate New York airports and transit systems can be found below:

AIRPORTS AIRPORT NAME GRAND TOTAL Albany International $13,395,263 Plattsburgh International $2,158,652 Columbia County $59,000 Saratoga County $59,000 Floyd Bennett Memorial $59,000 Schenectady County $59,000 Adirondack Regional $59,000 Fulton County $32,000 Ticonderoga Municipal $22,000 Piseco $22,000 Lake Placid $22,000 Malone-Dufort $22,000 Syracuse Hancock International $12,209,054 Ogdensburg International $1,155,748 Watertown International $1,130,240 Massena International-Richards Field $59,000 Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field $59,000 Griffiss International $59,000 Oswego County $32,000 Cortland County-Chase Field $32,000 Hamilton Municipal $32,000 Greater Rochester International $12,061,336 Penn Yan $59,000 Perry-Warsaw $32,000 Finger Lakes Regional $32,000 Dansville Municipal $32,000 Genesee County $32,000 Canandaigua $32,000 Westchester County $8,908,599 New York Stewart International $4,050,393 Orange County $32,000 Sullivan County International $32,000 Warwick Municipal $32,000 Joseph Y Resnick $32,000 Hudson Valley Regional $32,000 Elmira/Corning Regional $2,498,550 Ithaca Tompkins Regional $1,980,173 Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field $1,220,370 Corning-Painted Post $32,000 Tri-Cities $32,000 Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Field $32,000 Sidney Municipal $32,000 Albert S. Nader Regional $32,000 Lt Warren Eaton $32,000 Cattaraugus County-Olean $32,000 Hornell Municipal $22,000 Buffalo Niagara International $20,143,833 Niagara Falls International $2,120,929 Chautauqua County/Dunkirk $32,000 Chautauqua County/Jamestown $32,000