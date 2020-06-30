Local airports receive federal funding for renovations

(WETM) – Three airports in the Southern Tier have received federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Elmira-Corning Regional Airport has received $1.56 million to reconstruct their apron, “the area of an airport where aircraft are parked, unloaded or loaded, refilled, or boarded.”

Corning-Painted Post has received $499,999 to improve the terminal building and to construct a taxi lane.

Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport received $957,500 to rehabilitate taxiway lighting, acquire aircraft rescue & fire fighting safety equipment, and to acquire a aircraft rescue & fire fighting vehicle.

The Airport Improvement Program (AIP) airport grant program funds airport infrastructure projects such as runways, taxiways, airport signage, airport lighting, and airport markings. The grants strengthen our nation’s aviation infrastructure.

Airports are entitled to a certain amount of AIP funding each year, based on passenger volume. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, then the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.