Local American Red Cross volunteer deployed to California wildfires

Flames surround a segment of Lake Oroville as fire continues to spread at the Bear fire in Oroville, California on September 9, 2020. – Dangerous dry winds whipped up California’s record-breaking wildfires and ignited new blazes, as hundreds were evacuated by helicopter and tens of thousands were plunged into darkness by power outages across the western United States. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

PRATTSBURGH, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- American Red Cross volunteer Winnie Romeril of Prattsburgh has been deployed to Central California, supporting the relief operation in response to the Western Wildfires.

Winnie has been based in Fresno and travels around that area each day to meet with families who have been evacuated. She’s working alongside Red Cross volunteers from that region who themselves have been evacuated. She wrote the story posted on the American Red Cross website.

She is among 14 employees from the Southern Tier Chapter supporting relief operations, either on the ground or virtually.

The Southern Tier Chapter is part of The Western New York Region, which also includes The Greater Rochester and Western New York Chapters. Regionally, there are 39 volunteers (27 physically and 12 virtually) deployed to the Western Wildfires and Hurricanes Laura and Sally.

Help people affected by the western wildfires by visiting redcross.org, calling 800-RED CROSS or texting the words WILDFIRES to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters.