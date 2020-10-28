Local animal shelter is in need of everyday supplies

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Community Animal Shelter is running low on some everyday items.

Items needed are kitten wet food, adult cat wet food, canned spray cheese, peanut butter, and dog chews such as pig ears, pork rolls that are preferably rawhide-free.

Gift cards are also welcome to places like Amazon, PetSmart/Petco, and target as sometimes the shelter needs items that have to be selected by our staff to fit the specific needs of the shelter or animals.

You can drop off the supplies at 150 Wygant Road, Horseheads NY 14845. You can also send e-gift to office@horseheadscommunityanimalshelter.com.