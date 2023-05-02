WAVERLY N.Y. (WETM) – Stray Haven Humane Society needs bottles and can donations. All donations are welcome to help maintain the shelter.

The Humane Society aims to create a housing medical clinic to save on the cost of medical care for the animals in their facility.

Sarah Hogan the executive director of Stray Haven said, “But honestly, probably one of the most costly things we have here at the shelters is the medical care. So bringing in a clinic here rather than using vets outside will be huge for us as far as being able to help more animals.”

The donations will also go towards daily care, food, treats, toys, and cleaning supplies to keep down any kinds of infections.

For more information click here