Local animal shelters in need of supplies, animals ready for adoptions

(WETM) – Animal Care Sanctuary and the Stray Haven SPCA are in need of supplies and still have animals looking for their fur-ever homes.

The Animal Care Sanctuary is in need of Purina dog and cat food and monetary donations.

Our Pet Food Pantry provides free dog and cat food to anyone in our community in need. Our supplies are very low in the pantry. We are also in dire need of cat and dog food donations for our resident animals. We use Purina Brand cat & dog food. If you can help with food donations, please drop the food off at one of our two locations or make a monetary donation at http://ow.ly/EV3650yTErK or check out our Amazon wish list to donate without leaving your home!

http://ow.ly/wYXz50yTErJ Animal Care Sanctuary

The Stray Haven SPCA has several animals ready to be adopted and is in “dire need of financial support.”