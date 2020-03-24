Local animal shelters in need of supplies, animals ready for adoptions

(WETM) – Animal Care Sanctuary and the Stray Haven SPCA are in need of supplies and still have animals looking for their fur-ever homes.
The Animal Care Sanctuary is in need of Purina dog and cat food and monetary donations.
Our Pet Food Pantry provides free dog and cat food to anyone in our community in need. Our supplies are very low in the pantry. We are also in dire need of cat and dog food donations for our resident animals. We use Purina Brand cat & dog food. If you can help with food donations, please drop the food off at one of our two locations or make a monetary donation at http://ow.ly/EV3650yTErK or check out our Amazon wish list to donate without leaving your home!Animal Care Sanctuary
http://ow.ly/wYXz50yTErJ
The Stray Haven SPCA has several animals ready to be adopted and is in “dire need of financial support.”
During this pandemic, Stray Haven is poised and ready to help owners and their pets in whatever way is needed. Currently animals are still coming in, but few are going back out, and we need your help to continue providing care.
Even $5 will make a difference to the dogs and cats at our shelter!
You can donate through paypal on our website, www.StrayHavenSPCA.org.
Or you can mail a check to Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Rd. Waverly, NY 14892.
In this unprecedented time, we appreciate the outpouring of support we continue to receive, and hope everyone will stay healthy and safe.