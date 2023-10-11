ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local Applebee’s restaurants will be recognizing first responders during the week of Oct. 23 in celebration of National First Responders Day.

In recognition of the service and dedication that first responders showcase every day, Applebee’s restaurants in the Elmira-Corning area will be offering a 15 percent discount on any food purchase from Monday, Oct. 23, until Saturday, Oct. 28, to all first responders that choose to dine. Participating restaurants in the Twin Tiers include Elmira, Erwin, Ithaca, Hornell and Sayre.

On Oct. 28, recognized as National First Responders Day, the restaurant will feature an extra treat for first responders who choose to dine. Responders who eat at a participating Applebee’s on this day will receive their choice of a complimentary brownie bite or mozzarella stick appetizer to celebrate their service to the local community.

In order to participate in either of these offers, first responders must inform their server and provide proof of their first responder status. The offer is available for dine-in only.