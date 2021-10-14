Local Applebee’s to hold hiring day on Oct. 19

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., local Elmira-Corning area Applebee’s will be hosting a Hiring Day event at all local locations to make it easy for interesting candidates to join Applebee’s team.

Participating Elmira-Corning area Applebee’s include: Elmira, Erwin, and Hornell. Applebee’s restaurants across upstate New York, Connecticut, and Sayre, PA also will take part.

For addresses of the above-mentioned locations, visit: tlcannon.com/locations

Applebee’s will be giving the opportunity to get a $200, or more, bonus for those applying to be a cook and are hired.

A refer-a-friend bonus program will also be in place at the event where applicants can refer someone and receive a $100 bonus

All interested applicants must visit the restaurant on Tuesday, Oct. 19 between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to interview and meet with an Applebee’s manager.

Applicants may fill out an application in person at the event or they can visit tlcannoncareers.com to see a list of current job openings near them and fill out an application ahead of the event

In addition to multiple cook positions, other openings include a range of full-time and part-time opportunities, including host, to-go, server, bartender, dishwasher, and management, all with the potential for career development and advancement.

