ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local Applebee’s restaurants will be expanding their Carryout for a Cause fundraiser in the spirit of National Be Kind to Humankind Week.

As the upcoming school year starts, participating organizations will now earn an increased percentage of 20%, before tax and gratuity, from takeout sales at Applebee’s restaurants.

When the program was first introduced in 2021, organizations earned 15% of sales. The program will support local non-profit organizations and schools.

Participating Elmira-Corning area locations include Elmira, Erwin, Ithaca and Hornell. Applebee’s restaurants across Upstate New York, Connecticut and Sayre, Pennsylvania will also take part. A full list of participating locations can be found at www.tlcannon.com/locations.

Non-profit organizations and schools in Upstate New York, Connecticut and Sayre can participate in the fundraiser by application. To request an event, groups can submit their applications on the T.L. Cannon website and expect a response within 2-3 business days.

For more information, or to apply for the program, please visit the TLC Neighborhood website.

In addition to the takeout option, T.L. Cannon’s Applebee’s locations also offer longstanding fundraising and school programs such as their Flapjack Fundraisers, Dining to Donate, A is for Applebee’s, Bookworm Club and more.