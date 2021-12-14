Local art institutions receive hundreds of thousands in State grants

(WETM) – Several art organizations and institutions across the Southern Tier are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants from New York State.

The largest local grants include the Arnot Art Museum, the ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes, and the Corning-Painted Post Civic Music Association.

Governor Hochul announced $45 million in grant awards through the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA). Her office said the grants will provide critical aid to bolster nonprofit arts and culture organizations and artists as they embark on a dynamic multi-year recovery process.

“The arts have long been a critical sector in our economy, and as we continue to rebuild a stronger New York, it’s essential we do all we can help this industry thrive once again,” Governor Hochul said. “These awardees represent the best of what New York’s vibrant communities have to offer and with this funding in hand, they will be able to not only continue their creative and inspiring work, but help spur revitalization in their own backyard as well.”

These third-round grants include Support for Organizations, Support for Artists, Special Opportunities, and Recovery Grants. All four categories of funding provide organizations and artists with vital dollars to boost their recovery process in response to the pandemic. More than 60% of the grantees have budgets of $1 million or less, according to the Governor’s Office.

The full list of Southern Tier recipients can be viewed below: