Local art museum gives update on successful donation drive

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Arnot Art Museum in Downtown Elmira has exciting news for their “Fill the Sleigh” donation drive.

According to the museum’s marketing manager, Lisa Chalk, the sleigh filled with non-perishable food and warm clothing donations is now nearly full. Residents this week can donate and help the cause even further until the drive ends in January.

“We have had some coat donations,” Lisa Chalk said. “I think we have maybe nine or ten. So if people are out there and they want to donate, this week would be a good time because we are going to have to deliver the donations this week. And of course, we want to make the donations prior to the holiday as well.”

For every donation made, residents are offered free admission to the museum’s exhibitions and a chance for a year-long membership to the museum. This membership also includes a reciprocal program, which gives residents free admission into over a thousand of other museums, zoos and science centers across North America.

More information about the drive and other events happening at the museum can be found on the Arnot Art Museum website.