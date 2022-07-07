ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Local artist Derek Chalfant has started a new sculpting project on a rock in Riverfront Park near the Main Street bridge in downtown Elmira.

The project, overseen by the Elmira City Council, will feature seven local fish carved onto a bluestone rock.

Chalfant hopes that by doing this, he can get people in the community to talk more about the environment.

“My message ultimately is just to create a greater awareness about our physical and ecological environment that we all share and not take things for granted that I think many of us do. So hopefully this will cause people or prompt people to stop and look and think a little bit.”

