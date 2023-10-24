ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The musical Mamma Mia is starting its nationwide tour, with its first two performances to be featured at the Clemens Center in downtown Elmira this week. The show will feature a local actress who has been in the business for years.

Actress and Elmira native, Emily Croft, is part of the musical cast. She has been an actress since high school, and has been acting professionally for 11 years. She recalled seeing the same show at the Clemens Center 15 years ago and now she’s in it herself.

“I’m just, I’m so happy to be here, and on my right to share things with the people that I grew up with and I think everybody’s really in for a really, really fantastic time. There’s no better time than ABBA,” said Croft.

After Croft received her BFA at the State University of New York at Buffalo and musical theater, she then moved to New York and has been working professionally since. She has taken part in workshops and concerts, worked for Disney Cruise Line for about three and a half years and then participated in the Rock of Ages musical national tour.

The musical ensemble of Mamma Mia started rehearsing in late September, and the two shows are sold out at the box office. The performances will take place on Thursday, Oct. 26, and Friday, Oct. 27, at 7:30 p.m.

Come next Spring, the musical will be back in Western, New York, in Buffalo, at the Shea’s Performing Arts Center, from Apr. 9, through Apr. 14, 2024.

For more information about the show, you can visit the website here.