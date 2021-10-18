Local bowling center will host a benefit tournament in support of depression and suicide awareness

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Crystal Lanes is hosting a bowling tournament in support for depression and suicide awareness on Saturday, October 23.

The event will be called the “Michelle Shafer Benefit Tournament,” named in honor of Michelle Shafer who passed away in 2014 after battling depression. Pro shop employee and husband of Michelle, Ryan Shafer, is the vocal MC for the tournament.

“The tournament benefits the Suicide Prevention Center in New York, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and iMatter,” said Ryan.

The event is $180 per team of 4. The first squad will play at 12:15 PM and the second at 3:30 PM. More information and an entry form to the tournament can be found at crystallanes.net.

Another event happening at Crystal Lanes this month is the 11th annual Bowl for the Cure. This event supports the Susan G. Komen promise, which is “to save lives and end breast cancer forever by empowering

people, ensuring quality care for all, and energizing science to find the cures.”

“Bowl for the Cure is something that we were fortunate to start doing here,” said Bobby Downing, director of bowling services at Crystal Lanes. “It’s been done all over the country for a long time but back in January of 2012, we ran our first one. We were hoping to get 30 or 40 Doubles teams, we ended up with 100.

Bowl for the Cure will hold two sessions for league and non-league bowlers to participate in, one at 11:00 AM and another at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 31. Entry information can also be found on the Crystal Lanes website.