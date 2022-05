SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — A local Boy Scout Troop is looking to raise money by putting on a chicken BBQ for the community.

Taking place in Sayre, on Saturday, May 7th, Troop 4019 will be selling chicken halves and dinners for anyone to take home and enjoy.

Along with the chickens, the troop will be selling local honey.

The sale begins at 11 a.m. and business will continue until all the chicken is sold. The troop will be located inside the parking lot at 105 Desmond St. in Sayre.