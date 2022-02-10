Local business announces closure; sells store to Walgreens

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A business on Market Street announced today they are officially closed for good with a Walgreens taking its place.

Market Street Apothecary made the official closing announcement on their Facebook page today, Feb. 10, after 17 long years of business.

For those that had prescription records with the Apothecary, they have been transferred to the location at 357 Pulteney St. in Corning.

“The time has come to retire,” the business said via Facebook, “and we are hoping that you will find it in your hearts to understand our decision.”

They believe that the decision to sell the business to Walgreen was the best to keep it in the right hands, and put forth the best effort to meet all of the customers’ medical and prescription needs.

They announced that their pharmacist Jennifer and technician Tina will be moving on to the Walgreen locations and that Karen, Jim, and all of the staff want to thank everyone for their patronage and friendship over the years.