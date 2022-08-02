ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Local real estate agency Warren Real Estate has rallied the community to assist two families after a fire damaged their homes in Elmira Heights over the weekend.

Fire crews responded to a working structure fire early Saturday morning, July 30th, at a house on College Avenue in Elmira Heights. As a result of the fire, one of the homes was a complete loss and the other was badly damaged.

Amanda Arduini, Senior Office Administrator of Warren Real Estate saw the damage to the homes and decided to put out the notice for help, “We work with people and help them find their dream home. And it just really touched me and I really felt like we needed to do something to help these people.”.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family that lost their home. Anybody can also assist by donating clothing and household items. A post on Warren’s Facebook page said that Clothing in M, L, and XL sizes, as well as Restaurant and gas gifts can also be donated.

Warren said that they are planning to help the owners of the adjoining home damaged by the fire as well. The company said that they were in the starting stage of setting up ways to donate and assist.

Warren Real Estate is also currently accepting donations at their office located at 2493 Corning Road in Elmira. Hours for drop-off are Monday-Friday between 9 am and 5 pm. You can also contact the offices by phone at 607 398-6416