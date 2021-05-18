Local businesses prepare for easing of mask restrictions on Wednesday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As New York businesses prepare to follow the new CDC guidance for fully vaccinated people when it comes to mask wearing and social distancing on Wednesday, there is much confusion here in the Southern Tier. Gyms are one business excited to see this relaxed restriction after a tough go for them in 2020.

New York Sport and Fitness Owner Heather Maio exclaimed, “I am thrilled about tomorrow! I am so excited to see people’s faces, to be able to look at the gym and see peoples full expression, to see people smiling. I am just thrilled that we can take this huge step forward, we can do so safely, we can do so confidently, and yeah, I am overjoyed for tomorrow.”

While private businesses can still decide to impose certain precautions, they’re not required to.

Owner of Jubilee Foods and Save A Lot, David Marks, spoke to 18 News today and said, “We are going to have to leave that up to a persons own honesty. Now along with that, our stipulation will be that we ask people to still social distance.”

Restaurants are an industry that has been badly bruised by this pandemic, while owners are happy for this change, some say there are still questions that must be answered.

“There are still alot of unanswered questions, especially in our industry i think as we move forward. so if a guest comes in and says that they are vaccinated and unmasked, that is wonderful, we welcome that,” said owner of Hill Top Inn, Michael Sullivan.

Some local businesses are creating the safest place possible for their customers so they are leaving it up to them. AJ, owner of AJ’s Hair and Makeup said, “Anybody that is hesitant, we certainly will put a mask on.”