WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Wednesday the gates opened for fans at Watkins Glen International ahead of Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday, and local businesses are preparing for the big weekend.

Local businesses are preparing throughout the area for the increase of visitors ahead of the race. Brett Brubaker, Vice President of Seneca Lodge said, “We are preparing by getting a little extra staff for the weekend and watching all the extra traffic rolling into town right now”.

More information on the race and all you need to know can be found below with our fan guide: