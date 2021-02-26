Local businesses warn for Facebook copycat scams

(WETM) — Many businesses are warning their customers of a Facebook copycat scam. So far, four businesses in the Twin Tiers have reported about these scams.

“Our Facebook started getting blown up with messages from our customers saying that they were getting messages from this profile,” said Cierra Chaploney, Owner of The Last Stand. “That’s literally how we found out. Luckily, people were on it really quickly and let us know.”

Chaploney said the scammers are telling individuals they have won a prize and they need to claim the award by a certain time.

“Although we love to do giveaways, we would never ask for your credit card information,” Chaploney said. “Nor would— I’m sure any small business around here.”

Callears Bar-B-Que in Sayre, Pa, Patrick’s in Elmira, N.Y., Bryan’s Meat Cutting in Milan, Pa. have also been a victim of the copycat scam.





Chemung County Sheriff, Bill Schrom said it’s best to double check with the business before accepting any ‘prize’.

“If it’s too good to be true, it probably is,” Sheriff Schrom said. “If you get a notification from a business that says, ‘hey, you’re a winner of this certain item click on this link provide us this information we’ll follow up with you,’ take the time to contact the business, you know look them up independently, find a good contact number, or go to the business directly which would be even better.”

If anyone is caught, they could face criminal charges including larceny.

“It would really be dependent on the nature of the circle of the scam itself, and what they’re able to obtain from their victim,” Sheriff Schrom, said. “Always take the extra time to do a little bit of independent homework before you fall into that trap instead of saying ‘oh my gosh, this really looks good and I better do it right now or I’m going to lose this opportunity.'”