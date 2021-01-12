Local ceramics store struggling due to COVID-19 restrictions

by: Kevin Gfeller

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Dynamic Ceramics is facing permanent closure due to the coronavirus restrictions on local businesses.

The store continues to follow COVID-19 guidelines, but the pandemic is keeping business away.

Becky Egan, owner of Dynamic Ceramics, is hoping her store can return to normal soon.

“I’d like to get it back to where it was. I’d like to see the people come back in here,” said Egan. “I think its a lot of therapy for some people and I think right now people just need a place to escape.”

Egan said how it is important that they continue to follow the coronavirus guidelines to keep their customers safe and comfortable.

