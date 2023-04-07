ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Christians all across the world are observing Good Friday today and what the significance of this day means to them.

Good Friday is the Friday before Easter. It is also remembered as the day Jesus Christ was crucified on the cross. In the past, it was viewed as a day of sorrow and people would fast and show penance.

Now it is seen as a celebration and day of thanks for Jesus’ sacrifice. Pastor Kale Mann of Faith Temple Community Church of God in Christ in Elmira said, “This is such a gracious and incredible time in the life of the Christian church, celebrating Good Friday.”

He added, “Because this is the day that our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, gave his life for us and completed the work to redeem us back to God the Father. We know that this season comes around every year. But this is not a season that should be something that is just routine and ritual.”

This entire weekend will be a celebration of this holy week. According to Christians Easter Sunday is celebrated and remembered as the day Jesus rose from the grave. Jesus was the ultimate example of sacrifice.

Pastor Mann left this message, “This Good Friday go on and be an individual of sacrifice for somebody else.”