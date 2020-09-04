Local church holding Back to School-Supply Giveaway

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As students are preparing to state school after Labor Day, the Faith Temple Community Church of God in Christ in Elmira is providing school supplies for those in need.

“It’s apart of an initiative we call ‘Faith Temple Cares,'” said Kale Mann, Pastor of Faith Temple Community Church of God in Christ. “It’s a foundation that relies on putting our voices in action and so on. It’s a great initiative because it says that we care about preparing our children for this upcoming school year.”

The free giveaway is happening on Sept. 5 from 10 A.M. to Noon at the church (765 Harper St. Elmira NY). People don’t need to preregister for school supplies but they are given out at a first come – first serve bases.

All supplies were donated from the community and organizations like Catholic Charities and the NAACP Corning-Elmira.

The church will also have sheets for people to fill out their 2020 Census and register to vote.

“It’s not just a back to school giveaway,” Pastor Mann said. “There will also be opportunities for those in the community to fill out their census, as well as register to vote. And that is what really encompasses putting our voice in action. Filling out the census says that we care about what goes on in our community and registering to vote says that we care about who’s leading, representing and speaking for our community.”

Pastor Mann said the church is planning to have another giveaway on September 19.