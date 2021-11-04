Local church hosts community harvest festival Saturday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Southern Tier Church of Christ, located at 351 E. Thurston St. Elmira, is hosting its communitywide annual Harvest Festival this Saturday.

Pastor Justin Coffin said it’s a community event with activities and attractions for the whole family. There will be free activities for the kids including, carnival-style games, face painting, live animals, a live cider press demonstration, professional family photography, as well as a cakewalk.

Coffin said it’s vital to help support the needs of the community. That’s why the festival will also include a free clothing giveaway for all ages, genders, and seasons.

The festival runs from 12:00-3:00 p.m. on the church grounds. New this year, multiple local food trucks will be on hand for you to purchase food.

