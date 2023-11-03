ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Southern Tier Church of Christ will be hosting a harvest festival on Saturday in Elmira.

The community is invited to participate in activities and attractions that are geared for the entire family at the Harvest Festival that will be taking place on Saturday, Nov. 4, from noon until 3 p.m. at the Southern Tier Church of Christ.

The festival will feature a multitude of free activities including carnival style games, face painting, selfie stations, a cake walk, multiple community vendors and more. Additionally, a free clothing giveaway will be in place with items ranging for all ages, genders and seasons.

Local food vendors will be joining the festival as well with foods and desserts available for purchase. Participating vendors include J&B Bulldog Cafe, Los Panchos, Sweet as Honey and Taste of Jamaica.

For more information about the festival, contact 607-271-9575.