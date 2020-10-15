Local clergy discuss challenges of pandemic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Navigating life through a pandemic has been difficult, but for some it has been even tougher.

18 News spoke with local clergy about how they are trying to keep their communities safe while continuing to celebrate their faith.

Weekly mass and services… for some, this is a sense of normalcy. For others, a way to connect spiritually but, worldwide finding a way to continue following your faith has become a challenge.

Jenny Scott-Jones, Priest at Grace Episcopal Church in Elmira says, “Now that we aren’t able to come together safely to have communion together we’ve had to think of new ways to be together”.

The answer…. virtual services.

“We feel as if our live stream solution has been feeding the people of our community”, says Bethany Lutheran Church Pastor Roger Behrens.

“The social media piece has been a blessing, we’ve been able to see homebound parishioners that normally wouldn’t be able to make it in person thanks to Zoom”, says Pat Hubman , Pastor at New Beginnings United Methodist Church.

It isn’t just these virtual services that are helping local communities keep their faith.

“When the pandemic first started we started a task force. We have hand washing, temperature checks, distant seating so we can have in-person services as well as services via zoom”, says Hubman.

But the main message from local leaders of faith, solidarity.

“United is how we will get through this, supporting each other’s churches and congregations and having the strength of solidarity”, says Holly Strickland, Pastor at Webb Mills United Methodist Church.

While local clergy did say that virtual services have been a blessing, with it have come challenges. For Pastor Strickland her congregation is a mature audience, so it wasn’t easy at first getting their members online.

Also all four pastors and priests agreeing that the most important message of all was finding a way to make sure that their communities remain safe while following their faiths.

“I think its important for people to know we take this seriously, we’ve seen the impacts of the virus both the short and immediate as well as long term”, says Scott-Jones.

“We are following the numbers, guidelines, recommendations and making sure we are doing no harm in our community but also in the general public”, said Pastor Behrens.

“We truly want to keep people safe”, says Strickland.