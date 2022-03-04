Local clergy holds vigil for Ukrainian People

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — People gathered in downtown Elmira to show their support of the Ukrainian people Friday morning.

The Vigil was held between 12 and 1 p.m. on Friday in Wisner Park. Around 80 people attended the event organized by the Elmira Area Clergy Group and the Southern Tier Interfaith Coalition (STIC).

Among the speakers was Roger Behrens, a Pastor at Bethany Lutheran Church. He stated that the event was about “solidarity, unity, and love for all people. Here in this community, we have people from Ukraine, we have people from all over the world that are impacted directly from this brutal invasion of the Ukrainian People.”

The event comes after the Russian invasion of Ukraine late last month, an event that has caused hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to flee the country.