Local clothing store holds first annual clothing drive

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A clothing store that opened its doors earlier this year is hosting its first annual two-day clothing drive.

3AM, an Elmira Heights store created by Savan Cobain last February, sells clothing from local emerging designers to garments from Berlin, Amsterdam, and NYC such as the brand FooAndFoo, designed and created by Liz Hilfiger.

The clothing drive runs from 2-7 p.m. on November 26 and 27 on Small Business Saturday at 104 West 14th Street in Elmira Heights.

3AM is accepting winter coats, gloves, hats and scarves. There will be food catered by Lexi Cooked This.

When opening the store, Cobain said he was inspired by Elmira-native Tommy Hilfiger’s drive and success in the fashion business..