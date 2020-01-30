Local coffee shop opening in downtown Elmira in partnership with Capabilities Inc.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Elmira Tea and Coffee House (ETCH) held their soft opening today in downtown Elmira as the public came in to enjoy a hot cup of tea or coffee.

ETCH is in partnership with Capabilities Incorporated whose mission is to help people with disabilities obtain their optimum occupational goals.

According to Capabilities Incorporated’s website, they create opportunities and environments that empower people with disabilities to choose, get, and keep the job of their choice.

Serving Elmira since 1955, Capabilities Inc. views this new coffee and tea house as a great opportunity for the unemployed to seek new avenues.

ETCH is located at 100 West Water Street in downtown Elmira.