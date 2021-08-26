Local colleges honor Women’s Equality Day

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution was certified 101 years ago today, granting American women the right to vote.

In 1973, Congress approved H.J. Res. 52, officially marking August 26 as “Women’s Equality Day” after New York Congresswoman Bella Abzug proposed the designation two years prior.

In honor of the day, Elmira College and Corning Community College both reiterated their history of commitment to providing women students with equal opportunities and providing them pathways to successful futures.

“SUNY Corning Community College has, and will continue to assist women of all races, diversities and ethnicities on their journeys toward prosperous futures,” said CCC President Bill Mullaney. “We are committed to looking for ways to support gender equality in all the diverse facets of the CCC community. The list of women who have fought passionately for equal rights is long, and despite the many strides made, the battle rages on.”

CCC and Elmira have both had notable female alumni pass through their campuses.

Among the lengthy list is Olivia Langdon Clemens, wife of Mark Twain, a student at the early Elmira College and one of its founding trustees.

Fay Kanin attended Elmira College and later became a Hollywood producer and screenwriter who became President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences from 1979-1983.

Eileen Collins attended CCC and was the first woman to command a space shuttle mission, STS-93 in 1999.

Georgia Verdier, another CCC alumna, is president of the Elmira-Corning NAACP and worked with the New York State Office of Mental Health.