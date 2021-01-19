Local colleges receive millions in federal COVID-relief funding

(WETM) – Colleges in the Twin Tiers have received millions of dollars in federal funding allocated to the U.S. Department of Education’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II.

The emergency relief fund was part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA), and is in addition to federal funding already allocated from the CARES Act in March.

Here’s a look at how much local colleges received in the program:

Elmira College – $1,340,299

SUNY Corning – $3,844,791

Mansfield University- $3,032,041

Ithaca College – $6,732,724

Cornell University – $1,330,085

Schools will be able to use their awards for financial aid grants to students, student support activities, and to cover a variety of institutional costs, including lost revenue, reimbursement for expenses already incurred, technology costs associated with a transition to distance education, faculty and staff trainings, and payroll. Proprietary schools must use their awards exclusively to provide financial aid grants to students.

Each college must use a certain amount for emergency financial aid grants for students and other allocations.

“Our universities have been selflessly navigating the ongoing global pandemic, ripping huge holes in their budgets to prioritize the health and safety,” said Senator Charles Schumer. “Today’s funding I prioritized in negotiations for the recent COVID relief package will help to mitigate some of the financial devastation our colleges and universities face as the crisis continues long beyond what anyone imagined. We need to ensure that our world-class institutions of higher education right here in New York are equipped with the assistance they need to make it through this crisis and thrive.”

“New York’s universities have been hit hard by this pandemic and they’ve been forced to make tough budget cuts in order to prioritize the health and safety of their students and staff. Federal funding is critical to ensure students maintain access to a strong education throughout this crisis,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “The funding that Leader Schumer and I fought to deliver will provide an essential lifeline for these institutions to support students, provide essential technology and infrastructure for online learning, and fund increased expenses due to the pandemic. I’m proud to have secured this funding and I will continue working to deliver resources that our higher education institutions need to weather the COVID-19 crisis.”

New York colleges received $1.4 billion in new funding through the program.