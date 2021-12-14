Local comic book shop with art lessons now open

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Superheroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Spiderman are on the way to Hornell.

A new comic book store, “Low Key Comics,” held its grand opening over the past weekend. The store has books, games, toys, and collectibles, but what makes it stand out to other stores is its art program hosted by the owner Jamie Kellogg himself.

“I’m focusing a lot on the idea that comics are art, and a lot of people don’t kind of see that,” said Kellogg, a former art teacher in the Hornell City School District. “I think the art classes and the community, gaming and things like that should help me stand out, but also there’s not much like that around here. Anybody in this area has to travel quite a ways to get these types of things.”

Over 4,000 different comics will be available, including new editions coming to the store every week. The store’s art program will also hold classes after school for kids interested in learning more about the connections between art and comics.

Additional store information can be found on the Low Key Comics website.