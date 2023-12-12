BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A local manufacturing company has won a national award in connection to its sustainability initiatives this year.

LP Building Solutions, located in Bath, has been recognized on Newsweek and Statista’s list as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2024. This is the first time the company has been recognized on the list.

“For over half a century, we’ve worked to deliver on our purpose of Building a Better World™,” said LP Chair and CEO Brad Southern. “Our environmental, social and governance program demonstrates our purpose at work and the continued evolution of our sustainability journey. Being recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies underscores our long-standing commitment to sustainability and always doing the right thing.”

Recipients of this recognition represent the top 30% of publicly traded U.S. companies based on a comprehensive view of corporate responsibility in consideration of environmental, social and governance practices. LP’s results were based on the company’s sustainability initiatives across its core focus areas, including governance, people, environment, products and communities.

For more information on LP’s ESG commitments and progress, you can view the company’s 2023 Sustainability Report here.