(WETM) — After the Chemung County property tax auction wrapped up last week, Schuyler and Steuben counties have announced upcoming auction dates for the fall season.

The Schuyler County Tax Foreclosure Online Auction will run from September 14, 2022, at 12 p.m through September 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Schuyler County’s auction page lists the properties up for bidding.

Prior to bidding, you must create an Auctions International online account on the official auction page. Bidders must also fill out a Schuyler County Bidder Registration Packet and submit the packet to Auctions International no later than September 23, 2022, at 4 p.m. Completed packets must be mailed to 11167 Big Tree Rd, East Aurora, NY 14052.

According to minutes released by Steuben County Legislature on Monday, August 22, Steuben County’s Real Property Tax Public Auction will be held online between October 5 and October 12. The county has not yet updated its auction page with a list of properties up for bidding.